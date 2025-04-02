Chinese Foreign Ministry Warns Philippines Over Taiwan Remarks

The Chinese foreign ministry has issued a stern warning to certain individuals in the Philippines, advising against making what it termed as 'unfounded comments' about Taiwan.

This advisory came after remarks by the chief of the Philippine armed forces, Romeo Brawner, who suggested that soldiers should start planning for potential actions should Taiwan face an invasion.

Brawner underscored that any incident involving Taiwan would inevitably involve the Philippines, signaling the precarious geopolitical positioning in the region.

