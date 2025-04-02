Left Menu

Chinese Foreign Ministry Warns Philippines Over Taiwan Remarks

The Chinese foreign ministry has cautioned the Philippines against making unfounded comments about Taiwan. The warning follows remarks by Philippine armed forces chief Romeo Brawner, urging preparations for possible action in the event of a Taiwan invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:06 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese foreign ministry has issued a stern warning to certain individuals in the Philippines, advising against making what it termed as 'unfounded comments' about Taiwan.

This advisory came after remarks by the chief of the Philippine armed forces, Romeo Brawner, who suggested that soldiers should start planning for potential actions should Taiwan face an invasion.

Brawner underscored that any incident involving Taiwan would inevitably involve the Philippines, signaling the precarious geopolitical positioning in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

