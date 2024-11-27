Left Menu

International Court Pursues Myanmar Junta Leader for Rohingya Atrocities

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is seeking an arrest warrant for Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, alleging crimes against humanity concerning the Rohingya Muslim minority. The 2017 military campaign, described by the U.N. as ethnic cleansing, forced over 730,000 Rohingya to flee Myanmar.

27-11-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor is moving to issue an arrest warrant for Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing. This action is linked to alleged crimes against humanity over the persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The August 2017 military offensive, executed under Min Aung Hlaing's leadership, caused over 730,000 Rohingya to escape to Bangladesh. The United Nations described this as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing." A U.N. investigation cites extensive atrocities, including mass killings and sexual violence.

While Myanmar's former government denied such allegations, insisting its operations targeted insurgents, the ICC is executing a comprehensive investigation. The ICC's move faces hurdles, including Myanmar's lack of cooperation and ongoing civil strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

