Legislative Department Celebrates 75 Years of India’s Constitution at Vigyan Bhawan

The Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi yesterday, a momentous occasion that highlighted the enduring significance of the Constitution in shaping the democratic fabric of India. The event included a series of special activities, including the reading of the Preamble, the release of the Hindi version of the Ram Janmabhoomi judgment, and the launch of an online Hindi course dedicated to educating citizens about the Constitution.

The celebration included two key programs: “Evolution and Achievements of the Constitution of India over the last 75 years” and “Social Justice and Women Empowerment: Affirmative Action under the Constitution”. The events aimed to underscore the central role of the Constitution in safeguarding the values of justice, equality, and fraternity that are the cornerstone of India's democratic governance.

In his inaugural address, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law and Justice, emphasized the pivotal role of the Constitution's ideals in guiding the nation. He particularly focused on the terms "Equality," "Liberty," and "Fraternity," which form a vital part of the Preamble. Shri Meghwal noted that these words hold profound significance in the context of India's cultural and historical heritage, pointing out that they are a reflection of the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly.

Shri Meghwal also recognized the significant contribution of women in the framing of the Constitution, noting that their role had often been overlooked. He reaffirmed that the values of social justice and women empowerment are enshrined within the Constitution, which remains a guiding framework for creating a more inclusive society. Drawing inspiration from the ancient republic of Vaishali, Dr. Ambedkar’s inclusion of the words “Equality,” “Liberty,” and “Fraternity” in the Constitution was seen as an homage to India’s republican traditions.

Role of the Constitution in Nation Building

Shri R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, emphasized that the Constitution's resilience is a product of India’s democratic spirit, underscoring that "We the people of India" are the true architects of its enduring strength. He called for continued engagement with the Constitution, reaffirming the collective commitment of the nation to uphold its values.

Dr. Reeta Vasishta, Member Secretary of the Law Commission of India, spoke about the commission’s ongoing efforts to advance legal reforms. She highlighted its role in providing comprehensive recommendations to ensure that the principles laid down in the Constitution continue to guide legal and policy reforms in the country.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary of the Legislative Department, reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding the constitutional framework, which has been the foundation of India's legal reforms and the promotion of constitutional values.

Plenary Session: Social Justice and Women Empowerment

Following the inaugural session, a plenary session was held on the theme “Social Justice and Women Empowerment: Affirmative Action under the Constitution.” Hon'ble Ms. Justice Rekha Palli of the Delhi High Court emphasized that the Constitution not only stands the test of time but continues to provide a framework for addressing social inequalities. She highlighted provisions for affirmative action and maternity relief as key milestones in advancing social justice.

In his address, Shri Chetan Sharma, Additional Solicitor General of India, discussed the evolution of affirmative action in India, focusing on its significance in promoting social justice and empowering marginalized communities. Shri P.K. Malhotra, former Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice, also spoke on the topic, reflecting on the vital role of the Constitution in creating a more equitable society.

Dr. Chandrashekar Rawandale, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Noida, delivered insights on how the Constitution has laid the foundation for ongoing social reforms. Dr. Manoj Kumar, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Law and Justice, delivered the concluding remarks, reinforcing the idea that the Constitution is both a living document and a practical guide to governance.

Celebrating Women’s Contribution and Constitutional Achievements

The program also spotlighted the contributions of women in the making of the Constitution, acknowledging their pivotal roles in shaping India’s democratic framework. As part of the celebrations, the Hindi version of the Ram Janmabhoomi Judgment was released, showcasing the evolving nature of India’s legal landscape.

The online Hindi course launched as part of the event aims to make the Constitution more accessible to the general public, particularly in Hindi-speaking regions. This initiative will help to spread awareness about the Constitution’s provisions and its role in safeguarding the rights of Indian citizens.

A Day to Remember the Foundational Ideals

The celebration was attended by a distinguished gathering that included legal experts, law students, media representatives, and officials from various sectors. The event served as a reminder of the Constitution's pivotal role in the nation's journey over the last 75 years, laying the foundation for a just and democratic society and continuing to guide the path towards a prosperous future.