Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds University Student's Tragic Death

A 22-year-old student named Abhishek allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room at Invertis University. However, his family claims it was murder. Local police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, and forensic teams have been involved. A post-mortem is underway to uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:58 IST
Controversy Surrounds University Student's Tragic Death
student
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Invertis University as a 22-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room, alleged to be a suicide. However, the family of the deceased, identified as Abhishek from Dibiyapur village, insists it was an act of murder.

According to police officer Nitin Kumar, the incident occurred on Tuesday night and preliminary investigations suggest suicide by hanging. Yet, Abhishek's parents have raised suspicions of foul play, urgently demanding a thorough investigation into their son's untimely demise.

Forensic teams have been deployed to meticulously document the scene, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The police continue to probe all possible angles to ascertain the exact cause of death, with the family's allegations heightening the case's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024