Controversy Surrounds University Student's Tragic Death

A tragic incident unfolded at Invertis University as a 22-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room, alleged to be a suicide. However, the family of the deceased, identified as Abhishek from Dibiyapur village, insists it was an act of murder.

According to police officer Nitin Kumar, the incident occurred on Tuesday night and preliminary investigations suggest suicide by hanging. Yet, Abhishek's parents have raised suspicions of foul play, urgently demanding a thorough investigation into their son's untimely demise.

Forensic teams have been deployed to meticulously document the scene, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The police continue to probe all possible angles to ascertain the exact cause of death, with the family's allegations heightening the case's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)