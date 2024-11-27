Deceitful Promises: Woman Booked for Rs 1 Crore Fraud

A woman has been booked by authorities in an alleged million-rupee fraud case involving a senior citizen and her family. According to officials, Bhakti Akshay Khandarkar is said to have posed as a senior Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) official.

The victim, 77-year-old Ranjana Varadkar, along with her sister and sister-in-law, were allegedly tricked into paying for flats under a supposed government scheme. Khandarkar reportedly convinced them of her influence with MHADA, promising housing allocation through a lottery system.

In total, Varadkar and her family reportedly lost Rs 1 crore. Police in Dadar have since verified the complaint and have registered a case against Khandarkar, who is now under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)