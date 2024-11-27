Diplomatic Rift: Russia Revokes German Broadcaster Accreditations

Russia's Foreign Ministry has revoked the accreditation of two journalists working for Germany's ARD broadcaster, instructing them to leave the country. This decision comes as a retaliatory measure against what Russia perceives as Germany's targeting of Russian state TV journalists.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that accreditation for other ARD employees might be considered if Germany allows Russian Channel One journalists to operate freely in Berlin. Meanwhile, Christian Wagner, a spokesperson for Germany's Foreign Ministry, denied that the German government had shut down Channel One's office, suggesting that residence status issues are being handled independently by state authorities.

Channel One has been subject to European Union sanctions since December 2022 due to the geopolitical tensions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine. These sanctions restrict the channel from broadcasting in Europe but do not affect the presence of its staff working in Berlin. Wagner expressed strong condemnation of Russia's actions should the reports be accurate.

(With inputs from agencies.)