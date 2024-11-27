Unveiling the Borewell Scandal: Hotels, Groundwater, and the Elusive VDS

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Delhi government to present documentation concerning a voluntary disclosure scheme that may have facilitated borewell concessions for hotels. The scheme remains a mystery, as no competent authority admits its formulation.

The tribunal reviewed allegations of illegal groundwater extraction by 536 hotels in Paharganj. While hoteliers claimed compliance under the scheme, government agencies and water authorities denied any formal policy creation. The tribunal fears a potential scam and seeks an inquiry by the chief secretary.

The NGT's November 22 order requested the Delhi government to clarify the scheme's origin and responsible entities. Meanwhile, illegal borewells are to be sealed promptly, with additional updates expected on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)