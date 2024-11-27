Left Menu

Unveiling the Borewell Scandal: Hotels, Groundwater, and the Elusive VDS

The National Green Tribunal is investigating a voluntary disclosure scheme allegedly granting concessions to Paharganj hotels for borewell operations. Authorities reportedly lack documentation on the scheme, suggesting possible misconduct. The Delhi government has been tasked to clarify the scheme's approval process, and illegal hotels are mandated to seal borewells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:22 IST
Unveiling the Borewell Scandal: Hotels, Groundwater, and the Elusive VDS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Delhi government to present documentation concerning a voluntary disclosure scheme that may have facilitated borewell concessions for hotels. The scheme remains a mystery, as no competent authority admits its formulation.

The tribunal reviewed allegations of illegal groundwater extraction by 536 hotels in Paharganj. While hoteliers claimed compliance under the scheme, government agencies and water authorities denied any formal policy creation. The tribunal fears a potential scam and seeks an inquiry by the chief secretary.

The NGT's November 22 order requested the Delhi government to clarify the scheme's origin and responsible entities. Meanwhile, illegal borewells are to be sealed promptly, with additional updates expected on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024