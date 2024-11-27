Left Menu

Odisha's Crackdown on Electric Poaching: Power Cut Threat Looms

Odisha's Deputy CM K V Singh Deo warned of cutting power to villages where poaching via electrocution occurs. This practice, which recently caused the death of three elephants, has led to widespread criticism. Singh Deo urged MLAs to back efforts to curb such actions.

Updated: 27-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:40 IST
In a strong warning to villagers, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo announced plans to cut power supplies to areas involved in poaching through electrocution. This action aims to prevent the deliberate use of live electric wires for poaching animals.

The Deputy CM's statement to the Assembly followed a query from BJP legislator Sidhant Mohapatra. Singh Deo explained that the dangerous practice not only targets wild boars but has also resulted in the tragic deaths of elephants and humans, exemplified by a recent incident in Sambalpur district where three elephants died.

Singh Deo further stated that after discussions with villagers and forest officials, power connections would be severed in culpable areas until those responsible are handed over. He called upon MLAs to support government initiatives to stop poaching by electrocution in their constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

