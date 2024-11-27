Recruitment Exam Scandal Rocks Rajasthan: Dummy Candidates and Fake Degrees Unveiled

The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police has apprehended three physical training instructors along with a lecturer as part of their investigation into the fraudulent use of dummy candidates in recruitment examinations, according to officials on Wednesday.

The instructors, accused of substituting 'dummy' candidates during a 2022 recruitment test, have been detained for their involvement. Additionally, the lecturer faces allegations of impersonating a candidate in another exam, officials disclosed.

Additional Director General VK Singh reported that an alert from the helpline prompted the investigation. The arrested individuals, including PTIs Swaroopa Ram, Bharmal Ram, and Ladu Ram, are now under police custody pending further inquiry, with the lecturer Kamal Vishnoi accused of sitting for an individual identified as Rajendra.

