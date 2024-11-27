Left Menu

Israel Takes ICC Decision to Task

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to appeal the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants against him and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, according to an unnamed Israeli official cited by Axios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:27 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu

In a bold move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to challenge the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants against him. The development has been confirmed by an unnamed Israeli official, as reported by Axios.

Netanyahu's action underscores a significant standoff between Israel and international legal bodies. The Prime Minister, alongside former defense minister Yoav Gallant, faces serious legal accusations that have prompted this rigorous defense strategy.

This appeal aims to counteract the ICC's decisions, highlighting the tension and complex legal intricacies involved in such international disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

