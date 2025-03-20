Left Menu

Goa Welcomes First Post-Pandemic Flight from Iran, Boosting Tourism Appeal

Goa received its first chartered flight from Iran since the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforcing its status as a favored destination. Operated by Qeshm Air, the flight brought 140 tourists to the state, emphasizing its rich cultural and culinary allure.

In a significant development for Goa's tourism industry, the first chartered flight from Iran since the COVID-19 pandemic touched down on Wednesday. The arrival, operated by Qeshm Air, marked an important milestone for the coastal state.

Landing at Dabolim airport in South Goa at 6.30 pm, the flight brought 140 tourists eager to explore Goa's renowned cultural heritage and culinary diversity. This development underscores the increasing global interest in Goa as a year-round travel destination.

The Department of Tourism facilitated a smooth welcome for the visitors and is committed to further promoting the state beyond its famous beaches. This event reinforces Goa's growing reputation as a go-to international tourism hotspot.

