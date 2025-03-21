Goa Government Considers Supreme Court Appeal in Town Planning Act Dispute

The Goa government is contemplating appealing to the Supreme Court following a Bombay High Court Goa Bench ruling that impacted the Town and Country Planning Act. This judicial development has triggered calls for resigning minister, Rane, who stands firm on combating the altered interpretation of section 17(2) by legal means.

The High Court's decision was met with protests from NGOs urging Rane to step down, yet he asserts the prerogative of the state to challenge the court's order. At a recent press meeting, Rane emphasized that the issue requires careful legal consideration due to its implications on citizen sentiments.

When queried about the state government's stance, Rane stated there is unity among corresponding departments and legal teams in defending any decisions made. He mentioned that the current stay on the order gives them a six-week window to finalize their legal strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)