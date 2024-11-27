Tragic Stabbing Incident in Delhi's Panchsheel Park

A 64-year-old man was tragically stabbed to death in the Panchsheel Park area of South Delhi, police reported on Wednesday. The Malviya Nagar police station was alerted on Monday through a PCR call, indicating a man was found lying unconscious and severely injured.

Upon arrival at the scene in Panchsheel Park, authorities discovered Rohit Kumar already deceased, an official confirmed. A murder case has been officially filed, and police noted that there is currently no suspicion of past grievances as a motive.

Investigators are diligently reviewing footage from numerous CCTV cameras situated throughout the area, and the probe into the incident is ongoing, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)