Nepal High Court Grants Rabi Lamichhane Bail in Fraud and Crime Case

The Butwal High Court in Nepal has granted bail to Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, who faces allegations of fraud and organized crime. The release order, issued on Thursday, comes with a bail condition of Rs 26.8 million.

A division bench, including Chief Judge Basudev Acharya and Judge Tej Narayan Paudel, ruled in favor of Lamichhane's conditional release. This decision follows months of custody due to suspicions of fund misappropriation from the Supreme Cooperatives in Butwal.

Aside from the bail condition, the court has imposed a stipulation requiring Lamichhane to obtain permission should he wish to travel abroad. The court's ruling marks a significant development in the high-profile legal proceedings surrounding the former Deputy Prime Minister.

