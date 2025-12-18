Left Menu

Nepal High Court Grants Rabi Lamichhane Bail in Fraud and Crime Case

The Nepal High Court ordered RSP Chairman Rabi Lamichhane's release on bail relating to a fraud and organized crime case. The former minister has been in custody for allegedly misappropriating funds. A bail of Rs 26.8 million is required, with conditions on foreign travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:35 IST
Nepal High Court Grants Rabi Lamichhane Bail in Fraud and Crime Case
Rabi Lamichhane
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Butwal High Court in Nepal has granted bail to Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, who faces allegations of fraud and organized crime. The release order, issued on Thursday, comes with a bail condition of Rs 26.8 million.

A division bench, including Chief Judge Basudev Acharya and Judge Tej Narayan Paudel, ruled in favor of Lamichhane's conditional release. This decision follows months of custody due to suspicions of fund misappropriation from the Supreme Cooperatives in Butwal.

Aside from the bail condition, the court has imposed a stipulation requiring Lamichhane to obtain permission should he wish to travel abroad. The court's ruling marks a significant development in the high-profile legal proceedings surrounding the former Deputy Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025