India’s Leadership in Metrology and Quantum Technologies Highlighted at APMP General Assembly 2024

In a keynote address at the Asia Pacific Metrology Program (APMP) General Assembly 2024, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and several other key departments, Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored India’s growing global leadership in advanced technologies like metrology and its crucial role in emerging fields such as quantum technologies. The address, centered around the theme “Metrology for Quantum Technologies,” highlighted the importance of precise measurement standards for fostering innovation, driving industrial competitiveness, and achieving the vision of a “Vikasit Bharat” by 2047.

Dr. Singh stressed that metrology, the science of measurement, is not merely a niche technical field but a critical enabler of economic growth and regional collaboration. The Minister highlighted the Asia-Pacific region's significance, which is home to 60% of the world’s population and includes some of the fastest-growing economies. By improving measurement standards and promoting regional cooperation, metrology is poised to boost local industry and secure global recognition for exports, he added.

India’s Contributions to Metrology and Global Innovation

Dr. Singh highlighted India’s pivotal role in advancing metrology within the Asia-Pacific region, noting the country's leadership as a founding member of the Asia Pacific Metrology Program (APMP). India has played a leading role in the development and expansion of the APMP, contributing significantly to its current membership, which spans 40 countries and over 58 institutions.

The CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (NPL), Dr. Singh pointed out, is central to India’s metrological advancements. NPL’s contributions include the development of indelible ink, which has become a globally recognized symbol of India’s democratic influence. This ink is used in elections across 37 countries, reflecting India’s profound impact on democratic practices worldwide.

Preserving India’s Heritage and Embracing Future Technologies

Dr. Singh also praised NPL’s efforts to preserve India’s historical treasures. On the 75th Samvidhan Diwas, he applauded NPL for its dedication in safeguarding the original handwritten manuscripts of the Indian Constitution. These manuscripts, created by the artists of Shantiniketan and calligraphed by Prem Behari Narain Raizada and Vasant Krishan Vaidya, are symbolic of India’s democratic ethos. NPL’s preservation work ensures that these fragile artifacts, which bear the signatures of India’s founding fathers, are protected from the ravages of time.

In addition to historical preservation, NPL’s efforts in environmental monitoring and solar cell calibration further illustrate India’s commitment to advancing both industrial and environmental goals. The lab has also contributed to the development of carbon composite materials for strategic sectors, aligning with India’s objectives of renewable energy and sustainability.

Metrology's Role in Quantum Technologies and Innovation

Addressing the symposium’s theme, “Metrology for Quantum Technologies,” Dr. Singh emphasized the importance of precision in quantum computing, sensing, and cryptography. As quantum technologies promise to transform industries, having accurate measurement systems in place is essential for breakthroughs in these fields. Dr. Singh expressed optimism that the discussions at the General Assembly would inspire further innovation and collaboration among National Metrology Institutes (NMIs) globally, reinforcing the importance of metrology in supporting the next wave of technological advances.

The Union Minister reiterated that metrology’s role extends far beyond academic research. It is an essential tool for empowering startups, fostering innovation, and supporting scientific research, all of which are critical to India’s long-term goal of becoming a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047.

Strengthening Global Collaborations for Technological Advancements

Dr. Singh’s address also focused on India’s commitment to building a robust quality infrastructure to support transformative technologies, such as quantum science, semiconductors, and green energy. He emphasized that metrology is foundational to the nation’s technological goals, supporting sectors ranging from defense to renewable energy.

The event was attended by key figures in the global metrology community, including Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR; Dr. Martial Milton, Director of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM); Dr. Hyun-Min Park, Chairperson of APMP; and Professor Achanta Venu Gopal, Director of CSIR-NPL.

Looking Ahead: India’s Vision for Global Technological Leadership

Concluding his address, Dr. Singh expressed confidence that the continued collaboration between India and other APMP member countries would enhance India’s metrological capabilities and strengthen its position as a global leader in science and technology. By combining precision measurement with cutting-edge technologies, India is poised to remain at the forefront of technological innovations and contribute significantly to global advancements in fields such as quantum technologies and digital transformation.

These discussions and developments underscore the critical role of metrology in supporting global economic growth and technological progress, with India continuing to play a leading role in shaping the future of these vital fields.