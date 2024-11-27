Negligence Case Filed Against Goa Hospital Doctor After Patient Death

In a significant legal development, Goa police have lodged a case against Dr. Vishwajit Desai, the head of the government-run ESI Hospital in Margao, for alleged negligence resulting in the death of a patient. The complaint was initiated by Suraj Sawant, who alleged that his mother died due to Dr. Desai's negligent conduct during a minor medical procedure.

The case was officially registered after Sawant obtained an order from the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Margao, demanding action against the accused doctor. Dr. Desai is accused of being responsible for the death of Sawant's mother, who succumbed after a routine operation for thumb arthritis.

Before legal proceedings, the incident had been reviewed by the medical board at Goa Medical College and Hospital. The case highlights ongoing concerns around medical accountability and patient safety in government healthcare facilities.

