Showroom Manager Shot Amid Heated Nighttime Dispute
Two youths were arrested for allegedly shooting at a car showroom manager after a heated argument in Faridabad. The confrontation began when the accused hit a biker with their car. The manager, Rinku Sagar, was injured but later discharged from the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.
Authorities have apprehended two youths implicated in a shooting incident involving a car showroom manager in Faridabad. The altercation took place near the office of local MP and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar.
The confrontation unfolded on the night between Monday and Tuesday after the accused hit a drunk biker with their vehicle, leading to an intense argument.
The manager, Rinku Sagar, intervened during the dispute and was subsequently fired upon by the youths. He received prompt medical attention and was soon discharged from the hospital. The police have registered a case, seized an illegal firearm from the suspects, and are pursuing further investigations.
