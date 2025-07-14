Left Menu

Four Arrested in the Murder of TMC Leader Rajjak Khan

Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of TMC leader Rajjak Khan in West Bengal. Khan, a key aide of TMC leader Saokat Molla, was assassinated while returning home. Mofazzel Molla was arrested first, leading to the capture of three more suspects.

Authorities have announced the arrest of four individuals linked to the murder of TMC leader Rajjak Khan in Bhangar, West Bengal. Khan, aged 38, was a prominent figure in the local political scene and a confidant of Canning Purba MLA Saokat Molla.

Khan, who served as the president of TMC's Chaltaberia unit, was tragically shot dead while returning home after a party meeting on Thursday night. The police swiftly acted, apprehending Mofazzel Molla on Sunday as the first suspect in the case.

Following Mofazzel Molla's interrogation, the authorities were led to three more suspects: Azharuddin Molla, Jahan Ali Khan, and Raju Molla. These individuals were promptly arrested during raids conducted in the Bijayganj Bazar and Chak Maricha areas, as confirmed by an officer from the Uttar Kashipur police station.

