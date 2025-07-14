Tragic Incidents in Sharjah: Fires and Family Disputes Lead to Deaths
A 46-year-old Indian woman died following an apartment fire in Sharjah during a ritual. Separately, a woman and her young daughter were found dead in Al Nahda. The incidents have prompted police investigations, highlighting tragic outcomes stemming from personal rituals and family disputes.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A fire in Sharjah claimed the life of a 46-year-old Indian woman during a ritual in her eighth-floor apartment, according to local reports. The blaze occurred in Al Majaz last Thursday night, with officials confirming her death.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the fire, which broke out in an 11-storey residential building. The woman's body was sent to a forensic lab for autopsy, as part of the ongoing inquiry, Gulf News reported.
In a separate incident, a 33-year-old woman from Kerala and her toddler daughter were found dead in an Al Nahda apartment on July 8, as per Khaleej Times. The woman reportedly committed suicide amid family disputes, while her daughter suffered airway obstruction, potentially from a pillow. Investigations continue at Al Buhairah Police Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
