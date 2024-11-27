Ghana's LGBTQ+ Dilemma: A Tense Electoral Decision
Ghana's LGBTQ+ community faces a pivotal election with leading candidates supporting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. The controversial bill proposes severe penalties for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies, intensifying fear and uncertainty. Despite constitutional challenges, it has amplified existing prejudices in the religiously conservative nation, affecting international relations and donor funding.
Ghana is set to elect a new president on December 7, and the LGBTQ+ community is caught in a difficult position as major candidates support harsh anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, aiming to appeal to a predominantly conservative society.
The law would impose severe penalties for LGBTQ+ identification and advocacy; it has sparked concern among human rights groups and influenced public opinion due to its divisive nature. Despite constitutional challenges, the Supreme Court's review looms as a critical moment for Ghana's LGBTQ+ citizens.
International entities, including the EU, have condemned the bill, citing potential violations of human rights. The ruling party's stance has intensified concerns about discrimination, safety, and economic ramifications, affecting voting decisions amid global scrutiny and potential loss of donor support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghana
- election
- anti-LGBTQ
- bill
- law
- penalties
- human rights
- public opinion
- future
- fear
ALSO READ
New Law Amendment to Strengthen Protections for Disabled Adults in Care
Lawyer Arrested for Death Threat to Shah Rukh Khan
Mumbai police arrest lawyer from Raipur in connection with call threatening Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan: Official.
Unequal Ground: How Culture and Law Limit Senegalese Women’s Land Access
If voted to power, BJP will enact law to prevent transfer of land to off springs of infiltrators: JP Nadda in Bagodar rally.