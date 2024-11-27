Ghana's LGBTQ+ Dilemma: A Tense Electoral Decision

Ghana is set to elect a new president on December 7, and the LGBTQ+ community is caught in a difficult position as major candidates support harsh anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, aiming to appeal to a predominantly conservative society.

The law would impose severe penalties for LGBTQ+ identification and advocacy; it has sparked concern among human rights groups and influenced public opinion due to its divisive nature. Despite constitutional challenges, the Supreme Court's review looms as a critical moment for Ghana's LGBTQ+ citizens.

International entities, including the EU, have condemned the bill, citing potential violations of human rights. The ruling party's stance has intensified concerns about discrimination, safety, and economic ramifications, affecting voting decisions amid global scrutiny and potential loss of donor support.

(With inputs from agencies.)