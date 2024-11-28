Left Menu

Indian-American Organization Urges Action for Bangladesh's Hindu Minority Crisis

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has called on US leaders Biden and Trump to aid minority Hindu communities in Bangladesh, amidst rising violence and human rights violations. The concern follows the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, urging international attention and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2024 04:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 04:55 IST
The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has made an impassioned appeal to US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. The organization is urging them to demand the protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh amid worsening human rights concerns.

In letters sent to both leaders, FIIDS expressed deep apprehension over the deteriorating situation faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh. The organization cited more than 200 attacks against minority Hindus and the concerning arrest of Hindu spiritual figure Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Khanderao Kand of FIIDS has pushed for an independent investigation into the violence and the release of Das. He has urged the US and other global powers to prioritize religious freedom and push for Bangladesh to uphold democratic values and protect its minority citizens.

