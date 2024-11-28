Crackdown on Human Trafficking Syndicate
The National Investigation Agency conducted searches across 22 locations in six states to investigate a human trafficking syndicate. The group is accused of luring Indian youth into working in call centres involved in cyber fraud, under the guise of overseas job opportunities.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday launched a series of raids at 22 different locations spread over six states. The objective was to dismantle a sophisticated human trafficking syndicate that has been enticing young Indians with the promise of jobs abroad, only to exploit them in call centres conducting cyber frauds.
According to officials, these coordinated searches were conducted in regions including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The sting operation seeks to curb the illicit activities of this syndicate.
The case finds its origins in Gopalganj, Bihar, where local police initially registered a complaint. The investigation has since uncovered an organized network that traffics youth under false pretenses, coercing them into participating in fraudulent operations in fake call centres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
USA Turkeys Gobble Their Way to India: A Trade Triumph
Strengthening Ties: India and Indonesia Conclude 9th Garuda Shakti Exercise
Indian Stock Markets Tumble Amid Weak Earnings and Global Cues
India Prepares for Malaysia Showdown: A Strategic Friendly
Assembly Elections in India: Voters Urged to Shape the Future