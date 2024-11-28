Crackdown on Human Trafficking Syndicate

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday launched a series of raids at 22 different locations spread over six states. The objective was to dismantle a sophisticated human trafficking syndicate that has been enticing young Indians with the promise of jobs abroad, only to exploit them in call centres conducting cyber frauds.

According to officials, these coordinated searches were conducted in regions including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The sting operation seeks to curb the illicit activities of this syndicate.

The case finds its origins in Gopalganj, Bihar, where local police initially registered a complaint. The investigation has since uncovered an organized network that traffics youth under false pretenses, coercing them into participating in fraudulent operations in fake call centres.

