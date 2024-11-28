Govt Acts to Combat Illegal Timber Trade with New Legal Harvest Assurance System

The New Zealand Government is taking a decisive step toward combating the trade of illegally harvested timber, with consultations beginning today on the operational specifics of the country’s upcoming legal harvest assurance system, Forestry Minister Todd McClay announced.

This initiative underscores the Government’s commitment to sustainability and responsible forestry practices, aiming to both protect the environment and bolster the country’s timber industry on the global stage.

Minister McClay emphasized the system’s dual objectives of environmental stewardship and market access.

“The legal harvest assurance system will limit the risk of importing illegally harvested timber and provide the international market with confidence in New Zealand’s timber and timber products,” he said. “As markets increasingly demand verifiable assurances, this system will help us maintain and expand access to higher-value opportunities worldwide.”

The legal harvest assurance system is being designed with the following goals:

Reducing illegal timber trade risks: Safeguarding against timber sourced from illegal logging activities.

Streamlined pathways for exporters: Providing efficient methods for New Zealand timber exporters to meet international market requirements.

Legal standards for imports: Ensuring timber imported into New Zealand complies with global legal harvesting standards.

Global collaboration: Supporting international efforts to combat illegal logging, improve sustainability, and strengthen global timber supply chains.

Feedback to Shape Final Implementation

To ensure the system’s practicality and effectiveness, the Government is inviting feedback from stakeholders, including forestry businesses, environmental groups, importers, exporters, and the general public. The consultation process will help refine the system’s operational details, addressing any potential challenges and aligning it with international best practices.

Timeline for Implementation

The legal harvest assurance system is set to be fully operational by August 2027, giving stakeholders ample time to adapt to the new requirements and integrate them into their practices.

Broader Impact

This initiative aligns with New Zealand’s commitment to sustainable resource management and global climate goals. Illegal logging has long been a significant driver of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and carbon emissions. By ensuring timber legality at both import and export stages, New Zealand aims to contribute meaningfully to global efforts to curb these issues.

The Government’s consultation period marks a pivotal step in this journey, and Minister McClay urged stakeholders to participate actively. “Your input is vital to shaping a system that works for all parties and reinforces New Zealand’s reputation as a leader in sustainable forestry,” he said.

Next Steps

The consultation process will remain open for submissions for the next several weeks. Interested parties can provide feedback through the Ministry of Forestry’s website or participate in scheduled workshops and public forums.

This effort represents New Zealand’s commitment to not only ethical and sustainable trade practices but also to safeguarding the world’s forests for future generations.