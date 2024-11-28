Govt Expands COVID-19 Inquiry: Public Invited to Contribute to Phase 2

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden today announced the conclusion of the first phase of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19 and the commencement of the second phase, with a broader mandate to address significant public concerns.

Phase 1 Report Submitted

The phase 1 report, delivered by Commissioners Professor Tony Blakely and John Whitehead, marks the culmination of the initial phase of the inquiry. With the submission of their findings, both commissioners have stepped down from their roles, as planned.

Focus of Phase 2

Minister van Velden highlighted the expanded scope of phase 2, which begins gathering evidence on November 29, 2024.

“This phase will cover outstanding matters of public concern, including vaccine mandates, vaccine safety, and the broader social and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic,” she said.

Citizens are encouraged to share their perspectives by emailing InquiryintoCOVID-19lessons@dia.govt.nz, starting November 29. The public’s input is vital to ensuring the inquiry addresses key issues comprehensively.

Expanded Scope Reflects Public Input

The terms of reference for phase 2 were shaped by over 13,000 public submissions received during consultations earlier this year. This engagement process was a key element of the ACT-National coalition agreement, reflecting a commitment to transparency and public participation.

Key areas of investigation for phase 2 include:

The effectiveness and safety of vaccine mandates.

The impact of the COVID-19 response on New Zealand’s economy and society.

Lessons for improving future pandemic preparedness and response strategies.

Leadership and Expertise

The second phase will be chaired by Grant Illingworth KC, supported by Commissioners Judy Kavanagh, an expert in economics, and Anthony Hill, a public health specialist. Their combined expertise is expected to provide a well-rounded approach to the inquiry.

Government Commitments and Timeline

The decision to expand the inquiry reflects commitments in both the ACT-National and New Zealand First-National coalition agreements, emphasizing the importance of addressing unresolved public concerns.

“I look forward to receiving the final report of the Royal Commission at the end of phase 2, which is due on February 26, 2026,” said Minister van Velden.

Encouraging Public Participation

The Government is urging New Zealanders to contribute to the inquiry by sharing their experiences and concerns. Public workshops and forums will also be announced in the coming months, providing additional platforms for engagement.

This second phase of the Royal Commission seeks to draw on the lessons of the past to inform future policies and ensure that New Zealand is better prepared to handle future health crises. Minister van Velden reiterated her commitment to transparency and the importance of public involvement in shaping the outcomes of this inquiry.