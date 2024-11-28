Left Menu

Indian Parliament Halted Over Adani Group Allegations

Indian parliamentary proceedings were halted as opposition demanded discussions on bribery allegations against the Adani Group. U.S. authorities accuse Gautam Adani and associates of orchestrating a $265 million bribery scheme to secure solar power contracts in India and misleading U.S. investors during fundraising efforts.

28-11-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Proceedings in both houses of the Indian parliament were brought to a standstill on Thursday following disruptions by opposition lawmakers. The opposition demanded a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group, marking the third consecutive day of such disruptions this week.

The controversy stems from accusations by U.S. authorities against Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and Vneet S. Jaain, managing director of Adani Green. The trio is accused of participating in a scheme that involved paying $265 million in bribes to secure solar power supply contracts in India.

Additionally, they are charged with misleading U.S. investors during fund-raising activities in the United States, adding an international dimension to the controversy that has halted parliamentary proceedings in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

