Allegations Against Local Man for Heinous Act

A 22-year-old man, Ajit Yadav, has been accused of a heinous crime involving the sodomy of a young boy aged six, local authorities revealed on Thursday.

The grievous allegations were brought forward by the victim's grandmother, prompting the police to take swift action. According to Kripa Shankar, Additional Superintendent of Police (South), the incident unfolded on November 22 within the same village the accused and victim reside. Yadav reportedly coaxed the boy to a secluded spot.

Pursuing justice, law enforcement has filed charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. An examination of the crime scene has been conducted by forensic experts, and police units have been organized to apprehend Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)