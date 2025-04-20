Left Menu

Haryana Advances Swiftly with New Developments under CM Saini's Leadership

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a bridge in Panchkula, highlighting fast-paced development under the 'double-engine' government. Saini praised PM Modi's role in transforming Haryana, criticized the previous Congress government's Waqf bill, and emphasized modernizing legislative processes, reflecting on societal needs at a legislative drafting program.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently inaugurated a newly constructed bridge over the Ghaggar river in Panchkula district, emphasizing the rapid pace of development under the state's current administration. Saini articulated that the government has redefined development over the past decade, attributing this transformation to the 'double-engine' government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the inauguration event, Saini underscored the accelerated progress in Haryana since the BJP coalition came to power, mentioning the swift completion of infrastructure projects. He took the opportunity to criticize the previous Congress-led UPA government for its hasty introduction of the original Waqf bill, which he claimed was motivated by vote bank politics and lacked substantive benefits for Muslims.

The Chief Minister firmly defended the amended Waqf legislation, following recent Supreme Court observations, asserting that it genuinely serves the Muslim community's interests. Saini also addressed the need to incorporate societal emotions and aspirations into lawmaking at an international legislative drafting program, reflecting his administration's commitment to a modern, inclusive legislative process.

