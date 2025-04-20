Left Menu

Doctors in Thane Accused of Forging Records for Government Fund Swindle

Three doctors in Maharashtra's Thane district are accused of fraudulently obtaining Rs 4.75 lakh from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund by forging patient records. The Economic Offences Wing is investigating the case, which involves fake documentation for non-existent patients, aimed at exploiting government welfare schemes.

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have charged three doctors with fraud for allegedly siphoning Rs 4.75 lakh from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund through forged patient records.

According to officials, the accused fabricated documents to claim funds meant for underprivileged patients' treatments, leading to a probe by the Economic Offences Wing.

The fraudulent activities spanned from May to July 2023, with fake admission and surgery records for 13 non-existent patients at Ganpati Multi-Speciality Hospital, raising concerns over welfare scheme exploitation.

