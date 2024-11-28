Uttarakhand Court Steps In Amid Mosque Dispute
The Uttarakhand High Court has intervened in a mosque dispute in Uttarkashi, tasking local authorities to ensure law and order. A mahapanchayat against the mosque was planned but not permitted. Amidst rising communal tensions, the court seeks to prevent inflammatory rhetoric or actions from escalating the situation.
The Uttarakhand High Court has taken decisive action in response to a dispute surrounding a local mosque in Uttarkashi, issuing directives to maintain peace and stability in the region.
Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti have tasked Uttarkashi's district magistrate and superintendent of police with safeguarding the mosque located on Bhatwari Road. This comes after a petition called for intervention against a planned protest mahapanchayat on December 1.
Despite assurances from Deputy Advocate General J S Virk that the situation remains calm and patrols are underway, the court has emphasized the need to uphold law and order, particularly amid allegations of illegal construction from groups advocating for the mosque's demolition.
