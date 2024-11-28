Left Menu

ByteDance's Legal Battle: The High-Stakes Intern Saga

ByteDance is pursuing legal action against a former intern, Tian Keyu, seeking $1.1 million for allegedly sabotaging its AI infrastructure. This unusual case, set amidst China's intense AI competition, has caught significant public interest due to the unprecedented intern-targeted lawsuit and its implications in the AI sphere.

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is taking legal action against a former intern accused of deliberately undermining its AI training infrastructure. The company is seeking $1.1 million in damages, alleging that Tian Keyu deliberately attacked their AI language model systems.

The lawsuit, filed with the Haidian District People's Court in Beijing, has caught widespread attention. It is particularly notable due to the significant amount being sought in damages and the unusual targeting of an intern amid a competitive AI industry landscape.

ByteDance and Tian have remained silent on the lawsuit, with reports citing that allegations involve code manipulation and unauthorized modifications. The intern's actions reportedly stirred exaggerated rumors of causing massive operational losses for ByteDance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

