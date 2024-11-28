High Court Denies Ban on ISKCON Amidst Rising Tensions in Bangladesh
The High Court in Bangladesh denied a request to ban ISKCON following unrest linked to the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Advocate Saiful Islam was killed during clashes, prompting legal action and heightened tensions. The government was urged to maintain law and order and ensure minority rights.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The High Court in Bangladesh has refused to impose a ban on the activities of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) despite recent turmoil. The decision comes after clashes erupted over the arrest on sedition charges of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was previously expelled from ISKCON.
Tensions rose as Advocate Saiful Islam, an assistant public prosecutor, was killed during the violence. The High Court session on Thursday, led by Justices Farah Mahbub and Debasish Roy Chowdhury, heard from Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque and Deputy Attorney General Asad Uddin about the actions taken so far, including three legal cases and multiple arrests.
In response to ISKCON's influence in Bangladesh, a group of Supreme Court lawyers has demanded its ban, labeling it a radical group. Concurrently, India expressed concern over Das' arrest, urging the safety of Hindu and minority communities in Bangladesh. ISKCON officials have criticized the government's actions and called for peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)