China's Military Faces Turmoil Amid High-Level Suspensions

Admiral Miao Hua, a top Chinese military official, has been suspended under allegations of serious discipline violations. This is part of a broader anti-corruption initiative that has already led to the removal of numerous high-ranking officials. Speculations about Defence Minister Dong Jun have been officially denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant development, China's military ecosystem has been jolted by the suspension of Admiral Miao Hua, a senior figure now facing an investigation for 'serious violations of discipline.' This was confirmed by Wu Qian, the spokesperson for the defense ministry, at a press briefing on Thursday.

The suspension of Admiral Miao, who has wielded influence on the Central Military Commission under President Xi Jinping, marks a continuing wave of anti-corruption measures that are sweeping through China's military. Since last year, this campaign has led to the dismissal of at least nine generals from the People's Liberation Army and several top executives in the defense sector.

Meanwhile, the Chinese defense ministry has strongly rebuffed media allegations that the defense minister, Dong Jun, is under investigation. According to Wu Qian, reports suggesting otherwise are mere 'sheer fabrication,' dismissing claims published by The Financial Times that cited anonymous U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

