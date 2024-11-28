Odisha Encroachment: Government Takes Action

More than 53,480 acres of land in Odisha remain encroached despite ongoing efforts to clear them, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reported on Thursday during an Assembly session.

The Odisha government is actively working to remove these encroachments under the Odisha Prevention of Land Encroachment (OPLE) Act, 1972. Minister Pujari highlighted that out of the total 1,08,773 acres of encroached land, 55,293 acres have been successfully cleared. District collectors received directives to tackle the remaining encroachments in line with the Act.

Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu has instructed district collectors to conduct thorough surveys of encroachments in both rural and urban areas. Measures include protecting cleared land with fencing and informative signage, ensuring government land remains preserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)