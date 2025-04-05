Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Teacher Grant Cuts Amid DEI Crackdown

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, allowed the Trump administration to proceed with cutting $600 million in teacher training grants, despite a lower court's order to reinstate funding. The cuts target programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in eight Democratic-led states.

Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Teacher Grant Cuts Amid DEI Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has given the green signal to the Trump administration's proposal to slash $600 million from teacher training grants. The decision, passed with a 5-4 majority, is part of Trump's effort to curtail diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a move that impacts eight Democratic-led states.

The court's order stalled a previous ruling by U.S. District Judge Myong Joun requiring the Department of Education to maintain funding for DEI-driven educational programs. The states involved, including California and New York, have challenged the federal decision over concerns of unlawful grant termination.

Conservative justices, including those appointed by Trump, backed the ruling, emphasizing the administration's likely success in contesting the jurisdiction of lower courts on federal spending matters. The decision sparks debate over judicial overreach and the administration's attempts to reshape federal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

