Model Drops Lawsuit Against Prominent Psychiatrist Linked to Epstein

A former model has voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against Henry Jarecki, a prominent psychiatrist, in which she accused him of being complicit in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. The lawsuit, filed last June, alleged that Jarecki turned her into a 'modern-day sex slave' after referral from Epstein.

Filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe 11, the lawsuit accused Jarecki of committing rape multiple times and sharing confidential medical information with Epstein. The federal court dismissed the case with prejudice, thereby prohibiting any further pursuit of these claims. Jarecki has denied all accusations.

Jarecki, 91, renowned in the fields of psychiatry and business, and linked with Yale University, has been defended by his lawyers who criticized the allegations as 'ludicrous'. Meanwhile, lawyers for Doe have not provided any comment following the case's dismissal.

