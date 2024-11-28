High Stakes Drama: The Puja Khedkar Case

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision regarding an anticipatory bail application filed by Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer accused of cheating to obtain OBC and disability quota benefits during the 2022 civil services exam.

The court, presided over by Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, has maintained Khedkar's interim protection from arrest. Both the Delhi police and the UPSC's counsel opposed her bail request, urging the need for her custodial interrogation to investigate further complexities.

The police claim Khedkar's illegal actions have broader implications for public trust and wish to explore electronic evidence. Meanwhile, Khedkar's counsel argues her case stems from retaliatory actions after her sexual harassment complaint against an officer.

