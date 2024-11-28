Left Menu

High Stakes Drama: The Puja Khedkar Case

Delhi High Court is reviewing the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar, a sacked IAS probationer accused of fraudulently claiming reservation benefits in the 2022 civil services exam. The court has reserved judgment, with Khedkar denying the allegations while Delhi police and UPSC emphasize her custodial interrogation.

Updated: 28-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:41 IST
The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision regarding an anticipatory bail application filed by Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer accused of cheating to obtain OBC and disability quota benefits during the 2022 civil services exam.

The court, presided over by Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, has maintained Khedkar's interim protection from arrest. Both the Delhi police and the UPSC's counsel opposed her bail request, urging the need for her custodial interrogation to investigate further complexities.

The police claim Khedkar's illegal actions have broader implications for public trust and wish to explore electronic evidence. Meanwhile, Khedkar's counsel argues her case stems from retaliatory actions after her sexual harassment complaint against an officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

