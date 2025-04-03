Left Menu

Kharge Demands Apology Over Baseless Allegations

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, called allegations against him by Anurag Thakur baseless and damaging. Kharge demanded an apology and challenged Thakur to prove his claims or resign. Despite the withdrawal of remarks, the issue gained traction on media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:03 IST
Kharge Demands Apology Over Baseless Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has categorically dismissed the allegations made against him by BJP MP Anurag Thakur as unfounded and damaging to his reputation.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge took a stand, demanding that Anurag Thakur issue an apology and resign should he fail to substantiate his claims.

Despite Thakur retracting the remarks, Kharge lamented that the damage had been done as the issue continued to circulate widely across media and social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025