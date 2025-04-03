Kharge Demands Apology Over Baseless Allegations

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has categorically dismissed the allegations made against him by BJP MP Anurag Thakur as unfounded and damaging to his reputation.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge took a stand, demanding that Anurag Thakur issue an apology and resign should he fail to substantiate his claims.

Despite Thakur retracting the remarks, Kharge lamented that the damage had been done as the issue continued to circulate widely across media and social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)