Religious Groups Demand Dialogue on Waqf Bill Amendments

The Mutahida Majlis-E-Ulema (MMU), representing religious bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, seeks an urgent meeting with a parliamentary panel on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, expressing concerns over potential impacts on religious, social, and charitable institutions, and the autonomy of Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Mutahida Majlis-E-Ulema (MMU), a coalition of religious organizations in Jammu and Kashmir, has urgently requested a meeting with the chairperson of the parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The MMU, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has conveyed grave concerns about the bill's proposed changes, which they believe could dramatically affect religious, social, and charitable institutions. They argue that these amendments may undermine the fundamental autonomy of Waqf properties.

In a letter to committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal, the MMU emphasized the importance of dialogue, urging for a timely meeting to discuss the far-reaching implications for the region's Muslim community. The MMU is hopeful for constructive discussions rather than unilateral decisions, expressing the need for immediate engagement with stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

