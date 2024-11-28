Left Menu

Escalation in Northwest Syria: A New Rebel Offensive

Russian and Syrian air forces bombed rebel-held northwest Syria to counter a rebel offensive near the Turkish border. The attack led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham is the largest since 2020, aimed at preempting attacks and retaliating against recent strikes. Both sides report significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:36 IST
Escalation in Northwest Syria: A New Rebel Offensive

The conflict in northwest Syria intensified as Russian and Syrian air forces launched attacks on rebel-held regions near the Turkish border. The bombardment seeks to suppress an offensive initiated by rebel forces who have managed to capture territory for the first time in years, according to sources from both the Syrian army and the rebels.

Rebel forces, spearheaded by the militant group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, began their assault on Wednesday, targeting several towns and villages in northwest Aleppo province. This region is under the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The current clashes represent the most significant breach since the March 2020 ceasefire agreement between Russia and Turkey, which ended years of turmoil displacing millions.

As part of its first official response to the unexpected offensive, the Syrian army reported imposing heavy losses on what it described as a 'large attack on a wide front' by terrorist groups. The military is reportedly collaborating with Russia and other unidentified 'friendly forces' to reclaim lost territory and stabilize the situation to its prior state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

