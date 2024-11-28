KZN MEC Launches Multi-Million Rand Esplanade Building Revamp Project

KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC, Martin Meyer, has launched the redevelopment of the Esplanade Government Building in eThekwini, kicking off a multi-million rand project to transform the inner-city structure into a self-sustaining hub for government operations.

The sod-turning ceremony, held earlier this week, marked the start of an ambitious initiative to restore and repurpose dilapidated and hijacked buildings that have remained unused for years. The Esplanade Government Building, once a symbol of neglect, will undergo significant renovations to become an environmentally friendly and functional workspace.

Meyer emphasized that this project aligns with the department’s broader strategy to maintain state assets proactively and prevent further degradation.

“The revamped building will house government departments, cutting down on costly office leases and redirecting those funds to other priorities. At the same time, we will ensure ongoing maintenance to avoid repeating past mistakes,” said Meyer.

Sustainability at the Core of Development

The Esplanade Government Building will incorporate cutting-edge sustainability features. Lifts will be equipped to regenerate energy, photovoltaic (PV) solar panels will be installed on the roof, and rainwater harvesting systems will reduce water consumption. These interventions aim to make the building a model of green infrastructure within the city.

Tackling Broader Challenges of Urban Decay

The project is part of a larger effort by eThekwini Municipality and the Department of Public Works to address derelict and hijacked properties. Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni highlighted the municipality’s dedication to eradicating urban decay.

“We have identified 76 buildings across the city that are in various states of disrepair, overcrowding, or abandonment. Of these, 58 are privately owned, and 18 are government-owned. Our collaborative efforts with national and provincial departments aim to repurpose these properties to benefit the community,” Myeni said.

She further noted that turning around these buildings will improve safety, attract investment, and provide much-needed infrastructure for city residents.

Project Timeline and Vision

Clinton Crowie, CEO of Enza Construction, outlined the project’s timeline, with design development scheduled to begin in early 2025 and construction set to commence by late 2025. The entire redevelopment is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Economic and Social Impact

The revamped Esplanade Government Building is expected to save the government millions in leasing costs while creating job opportunities during construction. It will also serve as a blueprint for future projects aimed at revitalizing inner-city spaces. Meyer stated that the government might sell underutilized buildings to reduce its annual deficit of R1.7 billion caused by unsustainable expenditures on unused assets.

“The restoration of this building is not just about infrastructure. It’s about reclaiming the dignity of our city and ensuring government assets serve their intended purpose,” Meyer added.

This project represents a significant step toward addressing urban decay and promoting sustainable development in eThekwini and beyond.