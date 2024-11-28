Escalation in Northwest Syria: Rebel Gains Under Fire

Russian and Syrian air forces launched a series of airstrikes in northwest Syria near the Turkish border on Thursday. The attacks were aimed at repelling a rebel offensive that made significant territorial gains for the first time in years, according to both Syrian army and rebel sources.

The offensive marks the most significant confrontations since March 2020, when Russia and Turkey established a ceasefire agreement to halt long-standing hostilities. The Syrian army reported inflicting heavy losses on militants after a substantial surprise attack along a wide front.

Rebel advancements, nearly 10 km from Aleppo city, neared key towns with strong militia presences. The Turkish defense ministry noted its security forces are closely monitoring these developments, emphasizing the attacks stay within mutually agreed de-escalation zones established by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

