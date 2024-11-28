Escalation in Northwest Syria: Rebel Gains Under Fire
A major escalation has occurred in northwest Syria as Russian and Syrian forces launched airstrikes to counter a rebel offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The incursion breached ceasefire agreements, prompting international attention. Rebel advances triggered by retaliatory actions have intensified conflicts in this volatile region near the Turkish border.
Russian and Syrian air forces launched a series of airstrikes in northwest Syria near the Turkish border on Thursday. The attacks were aimed at repelling a rebel offensive that made significant territorial gains for the first time in years, according to both Syrian army and rebel sources.
The offensive marks the most significant confrontations since March 2020, when Russia and Turkey established a ceasefire agreement to halt long-standing hostilities. The Syrian army reported inflicting heavy losses on militants after a substantial surprise attack along a wide front.
Rebel advancements, nearly 10 km from Aleppo city, neared key towns with strong militia presences. The Turkish defense ministry noted its security forces are closely monitoring these developments, emphasizing the attacks stay within mutually agreed de-escalation zones established by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Turkey
- rebels
- airstrikes
- Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
- ceasefire
- conflict
- Aleppo
- combat
- Idlib
ALSO READ
U.S. Faces Decision on Taiwan's Decommissioned HAWK Missiles Amid Ukraine Conflict
North Korean Troops Join Russia in Ukraine Conflict
Lebanon Awaits Ceasefire Amid Persistent Hostilities
Tragedy in Gaza: Siblings Killed Amid Continued Conflict
Turmoil in Gaza: Escalating Conflict and The Struggle for Survival