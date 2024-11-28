Left Menu

Blast in Delhi's Rohini Sparks Safety Concerns

A low-intensity explosion near PVR Prashant Vihar in Delhi's Rohini left one person injured and raised safety concerns. The incident, similar to an October blast nearby, caused panic among locals and drew criticism from Delhi's Chief Minister, accusing central authorities of poor law and order maintenance.

Updated: 28-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:03 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A low-intensity explosion occurred in Delhi's Rohini district on Thursday, injuring one individual and sparking safety concerns among residents, police reported.

The blast, which happened in front of a sweet shop near the PVR Prashant Vihar, shared similarities with a previous explosion at a nearby CRPF school last month, authorities noted.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the central government's handling of law and order in the aftermath, highlighting the increasing frequency of such incidents in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

