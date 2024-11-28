Blast in Delhi's Rohini Sparks Safety Concerns

A low-intensity explosion occurred in Delhi's Rohini district on Thursday, injuring one individual and sparking safety concerns among residents, police reported.

The blast, which happened in front of a sweet shop near the PVR Prashant Vihar, shared similarities with a previous explosion at a nearby CRPF school last month, authorities noted.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the central government's handling of law and order in the aftermath, highlighting the increasing frequency of such incidents in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)