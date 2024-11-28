Piyush Goyal Launches CII Ease of Doing Business and Regulatory Affairs Portal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal unveiled the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Regulatory Affairs portal at the 2nd DPIIT-CII National Conference on Ease of Doing Business in New Delhi. The portal is designed to offer insights into India’s evolving business environment, track progress on regulatory reforms, and address industry suggestions in real-time through a dedicated member dashboard.

The newly launched portal provides updates on significant initiatives by both the government and CII, enabling businesses to monitor submissions and progress efficiently. This transparency fosters accountability and promotes meaningful resolutions of concerns, aimed at creating a conducive business environment.

Minister Goyal emphasized the government’s commitment to cooperative federalism and urged industry and state representatives to embrace innovative ideas and adopt a forward-thinking mindset. He pointed out that collaborative efforts between governments and businesses could lead to transformational growth. Key Highlights of the Launch

Enhancing the National Single Window System (NSWS): Shri Goyal urged the industry to actively engage with the NSWS by using it for approvals and providing constructive feedback. This platform aims to streamline the process of obtaining licenses and improving industrial land banks, aligning with investor requirements.

Decriminalizing Laws Under Jan Vishwas 2.0 Bill:The Minister revealed that the government plans to decriminalize 300 additional laws to simplify the regulatory framework, making it more business-friendly. He called on CII to encourage its members to uphold the spirit of the law rather than exploit legal loopholes, emphasizing ethical business practices.

Technological Upgradation:Technological enhancements across central and state government portals are critical to achieving agility, speed, and efficiency. Shri Goyal advocated for smarter digital systems to ease business operations nationwide.

Focus on Feedback and Synergy:The Minister highlighted the importance of feedback from stakeholders, stressing that a coordinated effort between the government, industry, and local bodies can accelerate reforms and significantly improve India’s Ease of Doing Business ranking.

Vision for India’s Economic Growth:Shri Goyal encouraged stakeholders to triple their efforts in achieving transformational outcomes, aspiring to position India as the third-largest global economy within the next three years.

Call for Action by Industry and CII

The Minister urged CII to craft a tangible, time-bound action plan to prioritize Indian businesses in procurement processes, thereby fostering economic progress. He envisioned CII acting as a bridge between the government and industry to simplify regulations, expand business opportunities, and boost investor confidence.

Additionally, he encouraged the industry to address misinformation and identify problem areas requiring reforms, proposing that small, actionable changes can have a profound impact across the country.

Path Forward

With the launch of this portal, the Indian government reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the regulatory framework and making India a global hub for investment. The initiative underscores the critical role of collaboration between governments, businesses, and stakeholders in driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

Shri Goyal’s call for unity and proactive engagement resonates with India’s vision for a robust, self-reliant economy, further solidifying the country’s position on the global economic stage.