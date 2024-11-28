Cyber Fraud Crackdown: ED Team Attacked During Delhi Farmhouse Raid

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team faced an assault while conducting a search at a Delhi farmhouse linked to a cyber fraud money laundering case. The incident led to minor injuries for an ED official, who persevered to continue the operation following necessary medical aid.

The farmhouse, associated with Chartered Accountant Ashok Kumar, was targeted in the Bijwasan area. The federal agency, in response to the attack, filed an FIR with the Delhi Police as part of its ongoing investigation into organised cybercrimes, including QR code cheating and phishing scams.

Officers seized incriminating materials such as PAN cards, cheque books, and electronic devices. The investigation uncovered a network utilized by chartered accountants and crypto traders, using numerous mule accounts to launder proceeds through platforms like Pyypl. The agency continues its probe, capturing an accomplice named Yash for further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)