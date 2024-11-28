Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: ED Team Attacked During Delhi Farmhouse Raid

In a cyber fraud-linked money laundering case, an Enforcement Directorate team was attacked during a raid at a Delhi farmhouse. Despite the assault, the official continued the operation. The farmhouse belonged to Chartered Accountant Ashok Kumar. The ED has seized several incriminated items and continues its investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:11 IST
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: ED Team Attacked During Delhi Farmhouse Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team faced an assault while conducting a search at a Delhi farmhouse linked to a cyber fraud money laundering case. The incident led to minor injuries for an ED official, who persevered to continue the operation following necessary medical aid.

The farmhouse, associated with Chartered Accountant Ashok Kumar, was targeted in the Bijwasan area. The federal agency, in response to the attack, filed an FIR with the Delhi Police as part of its ongoing investigation into organised cybercrimes, including QR code cheating and phishing scams.

Officers seized incriminating materials such as PAN cards, cheque books, and electronic devices. The investigation uncovered a network utilized by chartered accountants and crypto traders, using numerous mule accounts to launder proceeds through platforms like Pyypl. The agency continues its probe, capturing an accomplice named Yash for further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024