SIM Card Fraud Nexus Unveiled: Cyber Crime Crackdown

Police have registered FIRs against 10 individuals in a SIM card fraud case allegedly linked to cybercriminals from Southeast Asia. The investigation, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, uncovered the illegal activation of SIM cards used for cyber fraud, resulting in intensified law enforcement actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement agencies have cracked down on a SIM card fraud network, registering FIRs against 10 suspects involved in illegally selling and activating SIM cards. These cards have allegedly been used by cybercriminals operating from Southeast Asian nations, authorities said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya stated that the First Information Reports were filed at five different police stations in the district, following guidance from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). This followed a special operation carried out to verify and enforce actions against the fraudulent sale of SIM cards.

Police investigations revealed the connection between the accused and cyber criminals in countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. Efforts are ongoing to dismantle the network, with legal proceedings already initiated and further investigations underway to apprehend more suspects involved in the racket.

