Government Hails Progress in Clean Audits, Acknowledges Ongoing Challenges

The South African Government has expressed its approval of the latest national and provincial audit outcomes released by the Auditor-General (AG), which highlight a remarkable improvement in the number of clean audits across various government departments.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) issued a statement on Thursday, noting that the audit results demonstrate substantial progress in enhancing financial and performance management within national and provincial government entities.

“These outcomes reflect the significant strides made in strengthening financial governance in these critical sectors of government,” the GCIS said. “The improvements underscore the commitment of government entities to uphold accountability, transparency, and the efficient use of public resources."

Progress and Commitment to Good Governance

The government emphasized that clean audits are indicative of a rigorous adherence to sound governance principles, which are vital in fostering trust among citizens and delivering high-quality public services. Clean audits show that departments are not only managing funds effectively but also implementing proper controls and reporting procedures.

While acknowledging the progress made, the government also recognized the concerns raised by the Auditor-General regarding incidents of fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The AG’s findings highlighted that, despite the improvements, inefficiencies and mismanagement continue to pose challenges in some areas.

GCIS pointed out that these findings serve as a critical reminder of the need for continued efforts to bolster oversight, accountability, and compliance across all levels of government.

Government's Commitment to Strengthening Oversight

In response to the AG's concerns, the government reiterated its commitment to enhancing the country’s public financial management systems. The GCIS highlighted ongoing efforts to build a capable and developmental state, which is focused on improving implementation capabilities and ensuring that the needs of citizens are met through effective service delivery.

Key initiatives include enhancing financial controls, upskilling public sector personnel, and fostering a culture of ethical leadership across all spheres of government. These measures are designed to address existing weaknesses while also building on the progress already achieved.

Call for Continued Collaboration and Improvement

The GCIS concluded by urging all stakeholders, including public servants and communities, to continue working collaboratively to sustain the gains made and to tackle the challenges that remain. It stressed the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring that public resources are used effectively and equitably, with a focus on meeting the needs of all citizens.

Through concerted efforts, the government aims to sustain the momentum of improvement and create a transparent, accountable, and efficient public service that serves the needs of the nation.