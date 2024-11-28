Left Menu

Mizoram's MNF Demands Chief Minister's Resignation Amid Manipur Crisis

The Mizo National Front has called for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, citing his failure to address ongoing ethnic violence. The crisis has resulted in over 250 deaths, with ethnic Zo people bearing significant losses. MNF demands decisive action from the Central Government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:33 IST
Mizoram's MNF Demands Chief Minister's Resignation Amid Manipur Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram's main opposition party, has demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Singh is accused of failing to address the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, which has resulted in the loss of over 250 lives since May last year.

MNF general secretary V L Krosehnehzova called on the Central Government to intervene and resolve the crisis. Krosehnehzova criticized Singh's leadership, alleging it has worsened the plight of the ethnic Zo people, many of whom have been displaced due to the violence.

The MNF highlighted the destruction of churches and villages in Manipur, attributing the ongoing issues to Singh's misuse of power. The party urged unity among ethnic Zo communities and appealed for continued humanitarian efforts for the displaced and refugee population in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024