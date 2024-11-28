Mizoram's MNF Demands Chief Minister's Resignation Amid Manipur Crisis

The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram's main opposition party, has demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Singh is accused of failing to address the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, which has resulted in the loss of over 250 lives since May last year.

MNF general secretary V L Krosehnehzova called on the Central Government to intervene and resolve the crisis. Krosehnehzova criticized Singh's leadership, alleging it has worsened the plight of the ethnic Zo people, many of whom have been displaced due to the violence.

The MNF highlighted the destruction of churches and villages in Manipur, attributing the ongoing issues to Singh's misuse of power. The party urged unity among ethnic Zo communities and appealed for continued humanitarian efforts for the displaced and refugee population in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)