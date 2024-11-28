Fact-Checking the Viral EVM Protest Video
A video claiming to show protests against EVMs after Maharashtra's election results went viral. However, PTI Fact Check revealed that the footage was from a January-February 2024 protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The video is unrelated to the state's recent election results.
In the wake of Maharashtra Assembly election results, a video purportedly showing protests against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) swept across social media platforms, drawing significant attention and debate.
The PTI Fact Check Desk delved into the video's origins and uncovered that it was not associated with the Maharashtra polls but was from a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in early 2024, where demonstrators demanded the removal of EVMs.
This revelation challenges the viral claim and highlights the importance of verifying social media content. For corroboration, PTI urges users to contact their Fact Check Desk.
