Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Bribery Allegations in Adani Solar Power Deal

YSRCP's prominent leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has strongly denied allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group in solar power purchases. Reddy, addressing reporters, clarified that his name was not included in any US court indictment on the matter.
In his first comments following the controversy's emergence, Reddy stated that his meetings with the Adani Group during his tenure as CM were standard practice, emphasizing that no incentives were offered to him. He described the accusations of bribes as baseless hearsay, dismissing claims of his involvement.
Gautam Adani, the Adani Group's chairman, faces charges from the US Department of Justice related to a scheme to bribe Indian officials $250 million for favorable contracts. Reddy announced plans to file a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against some vernacular dailies for allegedly misrepresenting the facts.
