Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Bribery Allegations in Adani Solar Power Deal

YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy refuted bribery allegations linked to the Adani Group's solar power purchases. Clarifying the US indictment did not mention his involvement, Reddy asserted no bribes were accepted and expressed intentions to sue media outlets for defamation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:42 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Bribery Allegations in Adani Solar Power Deal
Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP's prominent leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has strongly denied allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group in solar power purchases. Reddy, addressing reporters, clarified that his name was not included in any US court indictment on the matter.

In his first comments following the controversy's emergence, Reddy stated that his meetings with the Adani Group during his tenure as CM were standard practice, emphasizing that no incentives were offered to him. He described the accusations of bribes as baseless hearsay, dismissing claims of his involvement.

Gautam Adani, the Adani Group's chairman, faces charges from the US Department of Justice related to a scheme to bribe Indian officials $250 million for favorable contracts. Reddy announced plans to file a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against some vernacular dailies for allegedly misrepresenting the facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024