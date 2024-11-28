Sheikh Hasina's Demand for Justice: A Stand Against Unconstitutional Rule

Bangladesh's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has strongly condemned the controversial arrest of a Hindu leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary, who faces sedition charges. She has called for his immediate release, emphasizing the essential right to religious freedom and security for all communities.

Hasina, at the helm of the Awami League, has also criticized the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, for its failure to protect citizens, following a lawyer's murder in Chattogram. She attributes the increasing unrest to the unlawful governance of Yunus, who took office after ousting Hasina amid massive protests.

The leader warned against the violations of human rights under the current regime, urging Bangladeshis to unify against terrorism and stressing accountability for communal violence. Attacks on religious sites, homes, and citizens, particularly targeting minority communities, remain a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)